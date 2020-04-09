Fantastic new music series on BBC ALBA

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An exciting new series of music programmes featuring exclusive interviews with some of Scotland’s top musicians from over the years, begins on BBC ALBA tonight. (Saturday)

ALT is presented by Kim Carnie and Dol Eòin Mackinnon, and the series of five programmes features a mix of headline bands that perform live sets in front of an audience at Glasgow University’s Queen Margaret Union.

Headliners include Edinburgh rock band Idlewild, Sunderland post-punk band The Futureheads, Glasgow indie rock band Attic Lights, Glasgow singer-songwriter Declan Welsh and his band The Decadent West and guitar-pop group Astrid, which was formed in Glasgow but two band members come from the Isle of Lewis.

Presenter Kim Carnie, said: ‘It has been a treat working on ALT and discovering new bands and music. Talking to artists, some of whom work on a similar scale to me but in a completely different scene, has been fascinating.

‘Too many highlights to list them all, but listening to Declan Welsh’s stories, his approach to his music, as well as Tamzene’s set were a delight. ALT provides a platform and space for these bands and singers to share their art. ”

The first episode includes a set from Idlewild, who are touring later this year to mark their 25th anniversary, plus sessions from Tamzene, a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Cromarty in the Scottish highlands and the sensational Scottish rock band Sacred Paws. James Grant of rock/soul/funk band formed in Glasgow, Love and Money, also drops in to talk about his life in music.

Other session recordings throughout the series feature a range of artists, from those up and coming to well established names, recorded in an intimate setting at independent art and events space the Glue Factory in Glasgow.

With performances from Scottish musician and member of Indie band Arab Strap Malcolm Middleton, Edinburgh band Broken Records, a four-piece band whose roots run all across the Highlands and Islands of Scotland down to the West End and South Side of Glasgow – Tidelines, Sacred Paws, Scottish singer-songwriter from Torrance in East Dunbartonshire – Tommy Reilly.

Plus Glasgow singer-songwriter Scarlett Randle (originally from the north east of Scotland), Glasgow based Indie/Alt Rock/Pop band Freakwave, and Nu folk singer-songwriter and acoustic musician Zoe Bestel from Dumfries and Galloway.

The programmes also have exclusive ‘Legacy Interviews’ with some of Scotland’s top musicians from over the years, looking back at the singles and their music videos that brought their careers into the limelight.

Interviewees include James Grant, of Love and Money, Jon Fratelli, of The Fratellis, Tracyanne Campbell & Gavin Dunbar, of Camera Obscura, Amanda MacKinnon & Steven Clark, of Bis and Innes Strachan & Ruairidh Graham, of Niteworks.

ALT is on BBC ALBA on Saturday evenings from 9pm to 10pm and starts on April 11. It’s also available on the BBC iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.

ALT is presented by Dol Eòin Mackinnon and Kim Carnie. NO_B15music01

Tamzene – a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Cromarty is performing in the first episode. NO_B15music02