North Ayrshire Council’s business development team is hosting free Business Gateway webinars throughout April.

Businesses can sign up for a variety of helpful webinars including funding your business in the short term; get the most out of remote working; crisis public relations; managing your reputation and producing engaging online content.

Any company completing either ‘funding your business in the short term’ or ‘business planning for short term funding needs’ webinars will be sent a link to an online business planning tool.

This will allow business owners access to complete an online course taking them through how to write a business plan. At the end of the course, business owners will be able to download an excel file with their financial forecast and their business plan template.

Councillor Alex Gallagher, cabinet member for economy, said: ‘We understand coronavirus is having a significant impact on businesses, employees and our economy. It’s an uncertain time for companies and we want to offer as much help and advice as possible.

‘I would encourage business owners to register for the free Business Gateway webinars. The variety of topics to choose from will provide them with the key skills and support to help their company deal with the economic impact of coronavirus.

‘As well as the online webinars, our business advisers are here to offer you business support.’

To register for one of the Business Gateway webinars visit www.bgateway.com/events.