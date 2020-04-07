Battling Boris gets goodwill message from Sturgeon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Scotland’s First Minister has issued a public get well message to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

‘We are all willing you on, Boris,’ Mrs Sturgeon told a media briefing this lunchtime. ‘Get well soon.’

It follows Mr Johnson being admitted to intensive care last night as symptoms of his coronavirus worsened.

Mrs Sturgeon called it a ‘terrible reminder’ that the virus did not ‘discriminate’.

Mr Johnson was now ‘fighting his own personal battle,’ she added.

‘Absolutely anybody can get it and absolutely anybody can pass it on,’ she said, urging people to abide by the lockdown restrictions.

She added: ‘I chaired a meeting of the Scottish government’s cabinet this morning and we recorded our very best wishes to him. I’m sure I do this on behalf of all of Scotland, I want to send every good wish to him, his fiance and his whole family.’

The death toll in Scotland from the coronavirus has risen to nearly 300, the First Minister announced.

In the last 24 hours, a further 74 deaths have been registered bringing the number who have lost their lives to 296.

Statistics from over the weekend have which have just been added to the total had increased Scotland’s figures, she said.

The number of positive cases in Scotland has increased by 268 to 4,229.

There are 1,751 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, a rise of 152 on yesterday’s figures.

A total of 199 patients remain in intensive care units with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Mrs Sturgeon also paid tribute to care workers who are doing a ‘magnificent job’.

It follows news yesterday that a home care worker in West Dunbartonshire had died from the illness.