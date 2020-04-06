Scottish musicians tune in for NHS workers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Musicians from across Scotland have teamed up to release a special video and single in aid of NHS workers fighting COVID-19 and are urging the public to get behind the campaign.

The single will be released this Thursday April 9 to coincide with the Clap for Carers tribute applause.

Featuring around 20 names across the Scottish music scene, as well as some well-known faces, the track Everyday Heroes track was composed by Skerryvore piper Martin Gillespie and recorded remotely in different locations during the ongoing lockdown.

The video will feature musicians from Skerryvore, Tide Lines, Peat and Diesel and Mànran, alongside figures including Alastair Campbell.

Set for release this Thursday at 8.15pm, after the weekly Clap for Carers, the video will be available on YouTube where there will be donate option for viewers with all proceeds going towards the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

Martin, whose tour work has been curtailed by COVID-19 for the foreseeable future, was inspired to write the tune in response to the bravery and commitment of frontline NHS staff and thousands of volunteers and key workers risking their lives to fight the virus.

Relying on the goodwill of a long rollcall of Scottish musical talent, who each have access to home recording equipment, Martin pulled the track together in just one week.

He said: ‘I’ve written Everyday Heroes to pay tribute to the hundreds of thousands of NHS staff, volunteers and key workers who are risking so much to fight COVID-19 and keep us all safe.

‘Music is a source of comfort during difficult times and I hope this emotional, uplifting tune will raise a few smiles. All proceeds will go to the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal and we would ask everyone to give it a listen and support this worthy cause.

‘The response and support from other musicians and special guests has been fantastic. Everyone worked so hard to turn the track around in a matter of days and I’m grateful to all of them for collaborating with us on this fundraiser.

‘Hopefully when we are through this crisis, we can perform the track for NHS staff in person, but for now we hope they enjoy this tune written in their honour.’

Among those appearing in the Everyday Heroes video are all of the members of Skerryvore, Innes Scott of Peat and Diesel, BBC Take the Floor Presenter and member of Mànran Gary Innes, Robert Robertson of Tide Lines, Harry Richards of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Skipinnish’s Rory Grindly and Ian Smith and Seonaidh Macintyre from fellow Tiree band Trail West, alongside political aide and journalist Alastair Campbell – with more special guests to be unveiled with the video release.

The track will be available to buy, stream and download on all major platforms from midnight on April 9. You can donate to the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal at: virginmoneygiving.com/fund/NHSCharitiesCOVID19