Care worker dies of coronavirus, First Minister reveals

A home care worker in West Dunbartonshire has died as a result of the coronavirus, the First Minister has told a news conference this lunchtime.

Nicola Sturgeon said the ‘very sad news’ had been confirmed in the last 24 hours and paid tribute to those working on the front line of health and care.

‘The death, of course, is a reminder that people working in our health and care services are not simply showing immense dedication and expertise – although they are – they are also displaying great courage,’ she said.

‘I am sure everyone in Scotland is reflecting on the considerable debt we owe each and every one of them.’

No further details were given but home care workers provide care in the homes of elderly and vulnerable people.

The latest coronavirus figures for Scotland show that in the last 24 hours two more people have died bringing the total lives lost to 222.

The First Minister said the figures remained ‘artificially low’ and would be updated in the coming days.

In Scotland, there are now 3,961 positive cases of COVID-19 – a leap of 255 on Sunday, she said.

In total, there are 1,599 patients in hospital in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus – an increase of nine.

Of these, nearly 200 are in intensive care.

Following the fallout from the resignation of Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood on Sunday following a row about her visits to a second home in Fife, Dr Gregor Smith was unveiled as her replacement.

The former North Lanarkshire medic has served as Scotland’s deputy chief medical officer for the last five years and will act as interim chief medical officer, reporters were told.