Other coronavirus new in brief

Travel latest

CalMac sailings have been reduced to an essential lifeline service only. This means only two daily sailings each way on the Ardrossan to Brodick route for those that have essential reasons to travel to the mainland. Commercial operations will be given priority and only cashless methods of payment are being accepted. There is also a daily service between Lochranza and Tarbert.

ScotRail have announced changes to their regular services, introducing more earlier services and some later services while reducing services in the middle of the day. These are to assist with getting key workers to medical facilities and will help with cleaning activities on trains, platforms and stations. Please check the timetables before travelling.

Stagecoach services on Arran are operating to a Saturday timetable and the situation is being monitored and subject to change on a daily basis.

Online shopping

An initiative aimed at supporting local shops on Scottish islands has been established at www.isle20.com. There are 23 islands listed and advertisers are encouraged to add their details at no charge. On Arran there are 23 local businesses advertising their online offerings.

It is being run by Rhonda Meek who runs Tiree Tea and works in software on a non-profit basis. She said: ‘There are a lot of island businesses in Scotland who will struggle badly as non-essential travel restrictions reduce numbers of tourists.

‘I hope that people who might otherwise spend money in the islands in person, will spend it digitally.Small businesses support a lot of people and your custom is much appreciated.’

Brodick Castle and Country Park

All National Trust properties and gardens are now closed and people are being urged to stay at home and not to visit any of these attractions until further notice.

VisitArran

VisitArran have announced that the organisation has closed for at least 12 weeks with the two staff in furlough. Emails will be managed on a voluntary basis when possible and are asked to be kept to a minimum.

Activities/entertainment

Eco Savvy are hosting regular film screenings every Tuesday evening. The films are available for free, but viewers will need a Netflix account to take part. An online discussion will be held after the film on the Facebook event page. Further details can be obtained by email at charlotte.ecosavvy@gmail.com

The Royal Opera House is offering weekly, free full-length productions on their Facebook and YouTube pages. In addition to these there will also be behind the scenes productions which will give viewers an insight into the world of opera and ballet.

Library access

The Scottish Library and Information Council is encouraging households across the country to use free online public library services after public libraries closed for public health and safety reasons. Library services in Scotland offer a range of digital services, including ebooks, online newspapers, downloadable music, games and audiobooks. Online material is available for a range of reading ages and interests, including children’s educational resources, fiction and non-fiction, reference material and adult reader development resources. Details of how to access online library services are available on public library service websites.