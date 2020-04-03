Online movement training launched for older people 

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sub-heading: Expert reassures people ‘this is not an exercise programme but a way of life’

Later life training guru Professor Dawn Skelton is on a mission to help older people cope in the coronavirus crisis and improve their lives with new live online movement sessions.

Almost 2,000 people from all over the world have already signed up to take part in the research-based Make Movement your Mission for 10-minutes three times per day for 30 days on Facebook and YouTube interactive platforms.

With many older people on Arran self-isolating it is important that they keep physically active during the day and this is one way of doing so. But it is not only older people who are getting involved in the free classes but younger people who are physically restricted are getting in on the act too, and enjoying every minute of it.

The professor of ageing and health at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU), Professor Skelton is a world-renowned ageing well researcher and also director not-for-profit organisation Later Life Training in collaboration with GCU. She as been blown away by the response to the new online channel and the support it’s had from a host of professional bodies.

Professor Skelton said: ‘This is not a home exercise programme – the whole point is to change behaviour of those currently stuck at home. It’s about just getting people to move more regularly throughout the day. It’s based on years of research.

‘We are getting lots of people who would normally go to exercise classes for older adults signing up but we also have loads of people who have joined who’ve never done any form of exercise before getting involved.

‘We’ve only just launched it and the feedback we are getting from those taking part and professional bodies like the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy encouraging all their physios to recommend it has been phenomenal. We’ve been getting lots of support on Twitter from all over the world.

‘We’ve also had great endorsement from leisure trusts across the UK and they’ve got it up on their websites recommending people go there. We’ve had amazing support from people all over the world from the US, Canada, all across Europe including Greece and Hungary.’

Professor Skelton said the classes could be extended beyond April 20 if the coronavirus lockdown continues. The sessions help people change their movement patterns throughout the day and are led by Rebecca Townley, also a director of Later Life Training, with interaction in the comments from Professor Skelton bringing in key facts to help boost motivation and answer queries.

She added: ‘It’s not a home exercise programme. It’s about concentrating on your movement, style and pattern and to try to integrate movement into your daily life. Bex has a wonderful relaxed manner and offers options for different levels of ability. Many are already seeing benefits like reduced neck and back soreness and are enjoying the routine of seeing the community online three times a day.

‘It’s about breaking up long periods of sitting and within that we are giving people some actual movements. Every time you stand to do your washing up or answer the phone, why not do two or three sit to stands rather than just one. Regularly mobilising your back, ankles and shoulders will help reduce tension and get the blood flowing to those stiff muscles. Our research at GCU on the physical and mental effects of prolonged sitting is clear, we benefit hugely from moving about regularly.

‘There is live interaction to the comments during the 10-minute sessions and I give behavioural prompts and motivating tips based on years of research, for example, GCU has shown that if you add 10 sit to stands a day over a 10-week period you improve lower limb function.

‘Facebook automatically saves it so if you miss the slots you can flick down the page and watch it. For those who are not on Facebook we’ve put it on YouTube. It’s a great free resource, especially just now when we’re all stuck indoors. I would encourage those of you that can visit vulnerable older relatives to set this up on a tablet or computer for them so they can take part,’ Professor Skelton said.

The three times per day 10-minute live Facebook Make Movement your Mission can be found here https://bit.ly/LLTcalendar (free to download and print). THE Facebook site is https://bit.ly/2QMDDPF (or search for Make Movement your Mission) and for those who can’t join live or are not on Facebook – they can be viewed afterwards on YouTube -https://bit.ly/3apxPnc

Professor Dawn Skelton is a later life training guru. Photo Peter Devlin NO_B14fitness