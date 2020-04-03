Easter childcare for key workers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Learning and childcare hubs for the children of key workers will remain open across Scotland over the Easter holidays.

The move will help support key workers in the NHS and other key sectors on the frontline of the response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

All of Scotland’s local authorities will keep learning and childcare hubs open in their areas to support children and young people. The number of hubs that are open, and the types of support they provide, will vary between each council area in response to local demand.

Education Secretary John Swinney said: ‘I am very grateful to colleagues in education and childcare who are working so hard to deliver this service.

‘Clearly these are unprecedented times and this will be a very different Easter holiday period for teachers and pupils across the country. I would like to thank all of those who have volunteered to provide support over this time.

‘Our key workers are on the front line of the response to coronavirus and it’s only right that we do everything we possibly can to support them.

‘By keeping learning and childcare hubs open in our local authorities, we can make sure children are safe and well looked-after while their parents are doing critical jobs helping our communities.’