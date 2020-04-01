Arran Foodbank now offers a delivery service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Churches Together Foodbank located at Brodick Church is continuing to operate as normal during the coronavirus outbreak and the service is now being extended to offer home deliveries.

The foodbank is located inside the vestibule of Brodick Church and it is free for those experiencing financial difficulties or those that need some extra help. There is no registration or requirements to make use of the service, users can just visit the church and take what they require.

For those that need to make use of the foodbank but are socially isolating or who live farther away, a doorstep delivery which avoids any contact between driver and recipient, can easily be arranged by calling the delivery coordinator, Susan Dobson, on 01770 302365. Deliveries are being undertaken by a team of volunteer drivers and the regular foodbank volunteers.

The foodbank is kept well stocked with donations from churches on Arran and from donations from members of the public, and from organisations on Arran, who drop off donations at the church and at the collection point at the Brodick Co-op.

Susan Dobson said: ‘A big thank you to Brodick Co-op who always support the foodbank and who are continuing to do so throughout these difficult times. A big thank you also to the small shops and all of you who are donating, we have been overwhelmed by the generosity and thoughtfulness of our community once again.’

The foodbank has supplies of tinned meat, fish, fruit and puddings as well as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shower gel, shampoo and deodorant along with items suitable for children and babies. There is also a supply of staple food items and a fridge containing meat and chilled products.

For those that can safely reach the foodbank it is advised to collect from the church but those living further afield or who have difficulties getting there, please call the number provided.