Deadline extended for participatory budgeting event

Community groups and organisations thinking about applying for a share of £60,000 as part of North Ayrshire Alcohol and Drug Partnership’s participatory budgeting scheme will now have more time to submit their applications.

Projects which could help to aid recovery from substance misuse disorders and prevent drug-related deaths across North Ayrshire are being offered the chance to bid for grants of between £8k and £10k as part of the scheme, with communities having the final say on who will receive the funding.

The application period has now been extended, with submissions being accepted until Sunday April 12.

Due to the current Coronavirus situation, the decision day event planned for Saturday April 18 has been cancelled. Details of online voting will be announced in due course.

The event was announced at the North Ayrshire Summit on Drugs Related Deaths at Saltcoats Town Hall earlier this year, which was organised after a motion by Councillor Louise McPhater to declare a drugs death emergency was passed by North Ayrshire Council in September 2019.

North Ayrshire has experienced an unprecedented rise in drugs deaths, in line with the trend across Scotland, with 38 confirmed drug related deaths recorded in 2018. The number of deaths is expected to be higher still for 2019.

‘The Substance of Our Communities’ is the latest in a series of participatory budgeting events, allowing members of the public to decide which of the bids they think most deserve the funding.

You can apply online at http://www.northayrshire.community/the-substance-of-our-communities-participatory-budgeting-event/34692/