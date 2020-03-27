VegFest creativity contest winners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

As part of the Arran VegFest a children’s creativity contest was held.

And while the event itself had to be postponed judging went ahead for the contest. Organisers asked the young people of Arran to send in either a piece of artwork or writing on the themes of Caring for All Animals or Eat Your Fruit and Veg, and they sent in some amazing entries.

Picking the winners was a very difficult decision by after much deliberation they were chosen as follows: Iga Kasprzycka, 7-11 artwork, winner; Jay Pearcey, 7-11 artwork, runner-up; Izzy Brand,under 7’s artwork, winner; Hailey Glister,under 7’s artwork, runner-up. Anne Kabela, poetry, winner.

The winning entries were on display at Brodick library, which is now closed. NO_B13vegfest01

Some of the other entries. NO_B13vegfest02 to NO_B13vegfest06