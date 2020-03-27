The Douglas is named best boutique hotel

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

There was a bitter sweet mood at The Douglas Hotel this week. When there should have been joy at being named the best boutique hotel in Scotland, the award sadly came just days before they were forced to close their doors as a results of the coronavirus situation.

They also missed their big night out as they chose not to attend the award ceremony in Glasgow because of their reluctance to travel. But it went ahead on Sunday March 15,when more than 200 guests converged at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow to celebrate as the winners and highly recommended were announced in this year’s competition.

The Douglas was named best boutique hotel from a huge 16 finalists and beat the The Auldgirth Inn, Eglinton Arms Hotel, Best Western Garfield House and Piershouse Port Appin who were all highly recommended.

The Douglas itself was also highly recommended as the best hotel team.

The Auchrannie, who attended the ceremony, was named the best couples experience and were highly recommended in the best family hotel category.

Now celebrating it’s 4th year, and supported by the Allied Irish Bank, the Prestige Hotel Awards is a celebration of outstanding achievements within the Scottish hotel industry.

This year the awards are pleased to have received thousands of votes from the public, with hotels taking part from Arran as well as the isles of Skye, Islay and Raasay. The awards ceremony was hosted by comedian Des Clark.

The awards were created to showcase and reward outstanding service within the hotel industry. They are voted for by the public who are invited to vote for their favourite venue and the exemplary staff that have left a lasting impression on Scottish holiday goers. The awards are an independent, non-political platform is completely free to take part in and there is no membership fee.

Warren Paul, founder and CEO of the Prestige Hotel Awards said: ‘The 2020 Prestige Hotel Awards has been an outstanding success with over 350 businesses across Scotland attending our Gala Final. It was phenomenal to see so many top quality establishments celebrating the best in their industry. Prestige Hotel Awards 2021 will continue to grow.’

Meanwhile, many will have spotted that The Douglas Hotel has a splendid new entrance arch. It was commissioned last year by the late owner Sean Henry who sadly never got to see it come to fruition. The hotel very thankful to local designer Dave Nelson for including Sean’s initials in the final piece of art and it was unveiled in time for his birthday on March 7.