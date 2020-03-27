We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It will come to no surprise to anyone that Arran has responded with vigour to the rallying call to help in a crisis.

Coronavirus is not just any crisis but situation in Scotland which seemed unthinkable when news first broke of a virus outbreak in the far off Chinese province of Wuhan all those weeks ago.

Now it is on our doorstep and this week, maybe for the first time, things are getting very real and very dire, although, the small glimmer of hope is that there are still no virus cases on Arran – but it may yet be a matter of time.

Everyone has their view as to whether the UK and Scottish governments acted quickly enough to the looming virus threat only time will tell on that.

But on Arran I think there can be few complaints. The medical centres seemed to be on the ball pretty quickly ordering the equipment they needed and training up staff – before many surgeries on the mainland. The Arran War Memorial Hospital is on standby with health professional accommodation already arranged at the new hub at the outdoor centre.

Coordinators and an army of volunteers have already been recruited and shops and business around the island are making sure that everything from newspapers to essentials, and even takeaways, are readily at hand to most who need them most.

We face difficult days and weeks ahead but an enduring community spirit will get us all through this.