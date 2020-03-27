Lorry slips from road at sharp bend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The state of Arran’s crumbling roads claimed another victim last week when a lorry slid off the road and caused traffic disruption on the A841 between Lamlash and Whiting Bay.

Taking place on a particularly sharp bend at Dyemill the lorry’s rear wheels and cargo area slid off the road and into the soft sand of the embankment, while the cab of the vehicle remained on the road.

Police cordoned off the area and workers, using a heavy duty forklift, removed the cargo of fertilizer from the back of the lorry, one 600kg bag at a time.

Disruption to vehicular traffic was short lived although buses, which were unable to turn around on the narrow road, had to wait until the load was removed and the lorry returned to the hard surface before they could continue.

The rear wheels of the lorry can be seen embedded in the soft sand on the sharp corner of the road. 01_B13lorry01

A heavy duty forklift removed the cargo which fortuitously was well secured to the lorry. 01_B13lorry02