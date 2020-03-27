Firm gives away 15,000 bars of soap to residents

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An Arran cosmetics brand is distributing free soap to the entire population of the island, in a bid to help the local community protect itself against the coronavirus outbreak.

Arran Sense of Scotland is making 15,000 bars of of its signature Arran soap which are being distributed and made available free of charge for everyone on the island.

The generous initiative has already seen the business distribute thousands of 25 gram bars of their signature Arran soap to schools and nurseries on the island, before they closed, along with special treat packs being sent to front line workers at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

In addition the company has also provided all of its staff with special hand care packs which include hand wash and hand cream. NHS employees are also being offered reductions on their online purchases with generous discounts on offer.

Janet Russell, founder of Arran Sense of Scotland said: ‘The soap is packed in family bags of five bars and available free of charge to islanders. This first production will enable us to create just 3,000 bags of soap so we ask that you only take what you need to ensure there is enough for everyone.’

The company are also starting production of hand sanitiser which, along with the soap that they are producing, will assist in the fight against the spread of coronavirus on Arran and beyond.

Local people can collect their free soap supplies from the Arran Sense of Scotland shop at Home Farm, Brodick and free soap packs are also available through Bay Stores in Whiting Bay and A&C Cameron in Blackwaterfoot.

The soap packs will be limited to one per household and priority will be given to island residents. For more information visit www.Arran.com or call 01563 852401.

Claire Robertson and Lois Bell of Arran Sense of Scotland with some of the soaps being made available to residents. 01_B13soap01

The Arran Banner had a pre-release look at the new hand santiser which is being developed by the company. 01_B13soap02