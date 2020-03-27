Buddhist retreat closes its doors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Buddhist retreat centre on Holy Isle has closed its doors to visitors wanting to take a course or stay on the island in order to protect the wellbeing, safety, and happiness of their visiting guests and community during the coronavirus pandemic.

All courses and accommodation booked at the Centre for World Peace and health between now and Monday May 11 have been cancelled following NHS advice to socially isolate.

The centre provides accommodation for around 60 people in single rooms and dormitories. During the summer season, from April to October, they usually host a retreat and course programme as well as a 10 week retreat in winter.

A spokesperson from the centre said: ‘We recognise that, as a spiritual community and a place of refuge, our centre has a social responsibility to protect the wellbeing, safety, and happiness of our visiting guests and residential community.

‘In order to reduce the risk of infection further, we have decided to close for the foreseeable future’.

In a joint message from The Holy Isle Community on social media, a message said: ‘We hope you are keeping well and safe amidst these challenging times.

‘We are thinking of each of you and are sending a little invitation for us all to connect – in our hearts and minds – and dedicate our practice to the benefit of all beings.

‘If you feel moved to do so, please feel free to join in any of the Holy Isle meditation and prayer sessions, which are as follows (UK time zone): 6am – 7am Green Tara, 7.30am – 8.15am Meditation, 5pm -6pm Meditation, 7pm – 8pm Chenrezi prayers.

‘This is not an online event – just a way of sharing practice and connecting throughout time and space. May all beings be well and free’.