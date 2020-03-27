Arran run events are called off

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two of Arran’s biggest running events, the Ormidale 10k and the Shiskine Half Marathon, have been cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Isle of Arran Ormidale 10k, due to take place next month on Sunday April 26 and the Shiskine Half Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday June 28 are both now off.

Both of these annual events are extremely popular with runners of all abilities and they have grown in popularity in more recent years with the increasing number of local runners, while also attracting runners from all over Scotland.

Organised by Shiskine Valley Improvements, the Shiskine Half Marathon takes place on the relatively flat roads around Blackwaterfoot and attracted a healthy entry of 130 runners last year.

Among them was first place local runner Michal Bochenek who was also the first Arran runner home in the Ormidale 10k earlier in the year.

Last year’s Ormidale 10k attracted a record entry of 105 runners setting off from the start line under the watchful eye of long-time organiser Tommy Gilmore of Arran Runners.

Tommy said: Sadly the race has had to be cancelled this year. All entrants should have been already notified and should have their entry fees refunded to their debit/credit card accounts by, at the latest, April 12. The entry platform, Sientries, have been particularly helpful in communicating with and refunding entrants and have waived their usual administration fees and refund charges.

‘ The 10k was started over 30 years ago at the instigation of Colin Turbett, the Shiskine social worker and political activist, when he was chairman of Arran Runners. Ormidale Hotel have sponsored the race since it started, helped in more recent years by Arran Shand Business Development.

‘In recent years, with a growing awareness of health and safety aspects, the race could not have taken place without the help of Brodick Improvement Association, who organise stewarding for the race. We were able to donate £250 to the Brodick Improvement Association, from last year’s race.

‘ The race, for many years, struggled along with 30 to 40 to 50 entrants, and was nearly removed from the calendar by Arran Runners. However, the race was given a boost by the Arran Banner about five or six years ago and since then the online entry system has helped to grow the number of entrants which last year amounted to 105 runners.’

Shiskine Half Marathon event organiser Sheila Gilmore said: ‘Shiskine Valley Improvements look forward to inviting runners back to this popular event next year.’

Further information on both of these events can be found on the online entries portal at https://www.sientries.co.uk where the future event dates will also be announced.

A record entry of 105 runners set off at the start of the Ormidale 10k last year. 01_B13marathons01

Runners at last year’s Shiskine Half Marathon start the race through Blackwaterfoot. 01_B13marathons02