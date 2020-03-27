Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 13 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Counselling for kids

Help is at hand for Arran schoolchildren who find themselves suffering from stress and anxiety. North Ayrshire has identified a unique set of problems facing young people on the island. Having faced dangerous roads, disruption to their journey to school, picketing bus drivers and, the last straw, picketing janitors, the council has at last decided to take action.

Now, with the help of European funding, they are to set up a team of counsellors to deal with the anxieties facing young people on the island. The council is acting in accordance with a new EU directive concerning the welfare of young people. This directive, which is part of a raft of guidelines, covers events which are likely to cause trauma.

North Ayrshire has recognised that Arran children with their long journey to school and the constant upsets they have had to face with industrial action, have been uniquely exposed to a plethora of upsets within the last two months. Thus the first £150,000 from the fund has been ring fenced towards counselling.

Ale for export

The first casks of the new Arran Ale have gone off to mainland pubs this week. Richard Roberts loaded it on to the ferry and as the head brewer and director of the Arran Brewery Company he is delighted to report that demand for his new beer is very strong and already production plans have had to be changed. The Arran Ale has been on sale on the island for the past couple of weeks and it has already been very well received with demand far outstripping supply.

Pretty potholes

An ingenious development in North Ayrshire Council’s garden tidy scheme has been witnessed in Whiting Bay. A pothole at Sandbraes has been carefully planted with an immaculate lawn and a delightful display of daffodils. Brodick Nursery Gardens have also announced that they will soon be offering a range of bedding plants for your own favourite pothole. If we have to put up with them at least they can look pleasing to the eye.

Pirnmill primary school’s Scottish country dance team who won the challenge shield for primary school children at the 71st Arran Music Festival on Wednesday. 01_B13tweY01

Ann McLean with her five cut daffodils which won the Royal Bank of Scotland Cup for best exhibit of the show is pictured with judge Tom Armstrong. Hazel Wood holds Malcolm Wheeler’s prizewinning tub of daffodils. 01_B13tweY02

CalMac directors met with Arran businesses at Brambles restuart of the Auchrannie. Among this who attended were, l to r, chief executive Captain John Simpkins, chairman Harold Mills, Brodick port manager Robbie Brown, director Jan Nicolson, former director Evelyn Sillars, commercial director Ken Duerden, Donald Bannatyne of Arran Haulage, skipper Andy McCrindle and Geoffrey Botterill of the Kilmichael Country House Hotel. 01_B13tweY03

Celebrating her 100th birthday in Cooriedoon Nursing Home on Tuesday was Mrs Jenny Currie. Surrounded by family and friends she received a card from the Queen which was presented by Lady Jean Fforde. 01_B13tweY04

Naughty Dog played their first official gig last Saturday at Whiting Bay Hall. Made up entirely of Arran High School pupils they are, l to r, Hannah McLellan, guitar; Jenna Thomson, fiddle; Shiona Murchie, drums; Jenna Mulholland, vocals and Hannah Taylor on guitar. 01_B13tweY05