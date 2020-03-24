Alcohol Anonymous goes online

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The success over the last 70-plus years for alcoholics finding sobriety, and long-term contented sobriety, in Alcoholics Anonymous has been due to the caring sense of fellowship, mutual aid and peer support people find there.

AA meetings, often in church halls and so on, sometimes sat in a circle like you see in TV dramas, face-to-face honest sharing of experiences, has been the back bone of recovery for many.

The current need for self-isolation and social distancing has a potentially disastrous impact for alcoholics, particularly newcomers, as the government recommends cancelling any gatherings of people, and meetings in groups.

As a result many AA meetings in the UK, as indeed around the world, have had to be cancelled.

These decisions for meetings to be suspended come for the first time ever in the history of AA in the UK.

However, all is not lost, thanks to the technology of online meeting software that businesses have been using for years. Individual AA groups have grasped the opportunity to keep their fellowship groups going – online.

Online AA meetings are being set up every day, details are kept up to date on the national AA website as more get set up and are added. Meetings listed online are open to anyone with a desire to stop drinking, or to find out more about AA, just as an open physical AA meeting would be.

Members can choose to join a meeting showing voice only or with video.

To find a meeting visit www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk/AA-Meetings/Find-a-Meeting/Online