We’re open for business
As of today, Friday March 20, The Oban Times offices will be closed to members of the public – but we are still open for business.
Adverts and notices can be dropped off at our offices where they will be picked up by members of staff.
Our editorial and advertising teams are available to take your call, just phone us on
Oban Times: 01631 568000
Lochaber Times: 01631 568000
Campbeltown Courier: 01586554646
Arran Banner: 01770 302142
Argyllshire Advertiser: 01546602345
Or you can email us at
editor@obantimes.co.uk for the Oban Times editorial team
adverts@obantimes.co.uk for the Oban Times advertising team.
fort@obantimes.co.uk for the Lochaber Times editorial team
fortadverts@obantimes.co.uk for the Lochaber times advertising team
editor@campbeltowncourier.co.uk for the Campbeltown Courier editorial team
adverts@campbeltowncourier.co.uk for the Campbeltown Courier advertising team
editor@arranbanner.co.uk for the Arran Banner editorial team
adverts@arranbanner.co.uk for the Arran Banner advertising team
editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk for the Argyllshire Advertiser editorial team
adverts@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk for the Argyllshire Advertiser advertising team.
