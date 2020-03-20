The Arran Banner is here for you …

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

In these uncertain and ever-changing times, The Arran Banner would like to take this opportunity to speak to you our readers and advertisers directly.

We know many of you are naturally anxious and concerned for family and friends as our daily lives are impacted by the effects of the coronavirus.

The speed of change has left many of us reeling.

This newspaper has been at the heart of our communities for 46 years. We have brought vital information during times of difficulty and upheaval and have been there in the good times, celebrating and reporting on your achievements and successes.

And the Arran Banner and its staff are determined that despite these challenging times, however long they last, we will continue to be there for you, producing your newspaper as normal, despite the difficulties.

We will also be working closely with the business community to ensure all our businesses are supported.

The Arran Banner will still be published every week and we will continue to offer home delivery and our digital page-turning version. We will also ensure our website is kept as up to date as possible.

You may see a change in the number of pages and the mix of content as the situation develops but, as you would expect, we will give the fullest possible coverage on COVID-19-related news, particularly as it impacts our communities. And we will ensure all breaking and urgent coronavirus information is available on our website free of charge.

Wherever possible we will still carry all the other stories you have come to expect from the Arran Banner but clearly some content will be scaled back as events are cancelled or postponed and services are suspended due to the virus.

However, we will be here to take your calls and you can continue to contact us via email to let us know about the community initiatives that are being organised to help others get through the weeks ahead as normal life is put on hold.

This situation is unprecedented and all the uncertainty can be frightening, but we will get through this, together. We have incredible communities where people look out for each other and we know that during this difficult time that will be as true as ever.

So take care of each other and please keep in touch with our dedicated team who will be doing all we can to provide you with a Arran Banner on which you can continue to depend.