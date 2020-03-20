Shiskine celebrate centenary in style

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine SWI certainly celebrated their 100th anniversary in style at their centenary dinner on Tuesday March 10, as featured in the Banner last week.

Around 40 members of the club, as well as guests from other institutes on the island, took part in the evening at Shiskine Golf Club. Dress was flapper themed since the club was founded during the era in 1920.

Shiskine is the oldest institute on Arran and was among the first in Scotland and one of five still running on the island.

Ahead of the fine dinner, speeches and entertainment the guests were welcomed by Shiskine president Marilyn Woods before the cutting of the special birthday cake by the two longest serving members Morag Murchie and Jean Lammie.

Afterwards Marilyn said: ‘We had a fabulous evening . ‘Everyone really enjoyed themselves and the food and service was excellent. We received gifts from the other four institutes which was very kind of them.’

As reported in last week’s Banner the mainland guests due to attend were unable to make it due to ferry disruption but for clarification Lady Hermione Thornhill is the great granddaughter of the 6th Duchess of Montrose ,who as the Marchioness of Graham, was instrumental in setting up Shiskine SWI in 1920. Lady Hermione is a great niece of Lady Jean. The other mainland guest was to be Linda Retson, the national chairman of the SWI.

The Shiskine SWI committee at the centenary dinner. 01_B12centenary01

The 100th anniversary cake. 01_B12centenary02

The honorary members of Shiskine SWI, l to r: Morag Murchie, Jean Lammie, Isle of Arran Federation honorary vice president Mary MacKenzie, Eunice Williamson and Effie Clarke. 01_B12centenary03

The two longest serving members Morag Murchie (left) and Jean Lammie. Photo Jerry Arthur 01_B12 centenary04