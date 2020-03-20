Hannah wins poster contest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Hannah Lord of Pirnmill primary school has won an inter-school competition set by the Arran Cluster Eco-School Committee.

The competition was create an image for an island wide pledge to: make Arran litter Free, every walk, pick up three. Hannah has been working with Martin McNally, a local graphic designer, to refine the poster as the Eco-Committee will be presenting to the Arran Econmic Group and are looking for local businesses and charities to support their pledge and display it within the buildings on the island.

The final pledge will be launched once the committee have confirmed who is supporting it.

Hannah Lord with Martin McNally and her winning poster. NO_B11litter01