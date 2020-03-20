Glass borrowing scheme to reduce plastic glass use

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A novel scheme that is aimed at eliminating the need for single use plastic cups on Arran has been launched by Think About Plastic (TAP).

Working with businesses, organisations and individuals on Arran, the TAP steering group aim to reduce the amount of plastic that can enter the ecosystem and seas around Arran.

The scheme will allow for organisations and individuals to be able to borrow half pint and pint glasses from TAP. The glasses conform to safety standards and are virtually non-breakable, are dish washer safe and meet all the requirements of the licensing laws and insurance cover.

They will be available for anyone to borrow and are suitable for children’s parties, weddings, sports events or festivals, fundraisers or any event where single use plastic glasses may have been an option.

There are 96 half pint glasses and 96 pint glasses in convenient boxes designed for easy transportation. The glasses are stored in Lamlash in a purpose-built wooden store sponsored by Gavin Mutch of Cladach Sawmill.

Gavin told the Banner: ‘We are delighted to support this project, we feel it complements our own efforts to reduce plastic waste in our business’. A TAP spokeswoman added: ‘We wanted to have an environmentally friendly, locally made store for the glasses and Gavin’s generous sponsorship has turned that wish into a reality. We are very grateful for his support.’

The capital for the scheme has largely been funded by Locality Partnership monies from North Ayrshire Council.

The glasses are easily accessible and groups may ‘book’ their requirements by emailing glasses@thinkaboutplastic-arran.co.uk Anyone having an event on Arran may borrow the glasses free of charge although a small donation to TAP would be appreciated.

Gavin Mutch, far right, hands over the glasses store to members of the TAP steering group, l to r, Geoffrey Dallamore, councillor Ellen McMaster, councillor Timothy Billings, Helen How, Jo Totty and Hilary Maguire. No_B12TAP01

Gavin Mutch of Cladach Sawmill with the store he designed, constructed and donated. No_B12TAP02