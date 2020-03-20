Bairns show their love for Burns in painting contest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Two winners of the annual Lamlash Burns Club painting and drawing competition were presented with special commemorative medals at surprise assemblies at their schools in Lamlash and Shiskine last week.

Lamlash Burns Club president Douglas Auld and secretary Andrew Martin visited the schools and presented P1 pupil Bonnie Atkinson of Lamlash Primary and Olivia McNeice, P7 pupil at Shiskine Primary, with their awards.

The two winners, one in each category – P1 to P2 and P3 to P7, had their artworks selected from 201 entries from all of the primary schools on Arran. The theme of this year’s competition was the Burns poem Willie Wastle which includes the line: ‘She has an e’e, she has but ane,’ as is often depicted in the drawings here.

Mr Martin said: ‘The Lamlash Burns Club is delighted once again, with the assistance of the islands primary schools, head teachers Mrs Shirley MacLachlan and Mr Barry Smith, class teachers and school secretaries, for all their help and support in making this year’s competition such a success.

‘It was decided by the Burns Club this year, to create two categories in this year’s competition which was based on the theme of Burns poem Willie Wastle. In keeping with the tradition from previous years’ competitions, the standard of the entries were exceedingly high.’

In addition to the specially created limited edition commemorative medals and gift tokens received by the pupils, the winning senior entry will be used on the certificates presented to each participant at the Burns primary schools poetry competition which takes place next week as part of the Arran Music Festival.

The Burns Club primary schools painting competition, now in its fifth year, is growing larger each year and three independent mainland professional artists were engaged to judge the entries and select the winners this year.

Beth McNeice of Lamlash Primary was shortlisted for this colourful drawing. 7 No_B11Burnspaint01

Winner of the P1 and P2 category was Bonnie Atkinson of Lamlash Primary with her charming picture. No_B11Burnspaint02

Fiona Dick of Whiting Bay Primary impressed judges with her detailed drawing. No_B11Burnspaint03

P6 pupil James Hackett of Whiting Bay Primary impressed judges with his detailed drawing. No_B11Burnspaint04

P5 pupil at Whiting Bay, Freddie Lucas was shortlisted for this impressive painting. No_B11Burnspaint05

Winner of the P3 and P7 category was Olivia McNeice of Shiskine Primary for her colourful painting. No_B11Burnspaint06

P7 pupil at Lamlash Primary, Lydia Hird, impressed the judges with her entry which was selected for the shortlist. No_B11Burnspaint07

Kilmory Primary pupil, Severin Riddell’s entry caught the attention of the judges to make the final shortlist. No_B11Burnspaint08

Lamlash Primary pupil Niamh Gosman used bright and bold colours for her entry. No_B11Burnspaint09

Rhea Webster of Shiskine Primary was a worthy contender with her beautifully painted entry. No_B11Burnspaint10

Lamlash Burns Club president Douglas Auld and secretary Andrew Martin pictured with Shiskine winner Olivia McNeice. 01_B11Burnspaint11

Children listen attentively during a special assembly at Lamlash Primary to hear if their picture was selected as the winning entry. 01_B11Burnspaint12

P1 pupil Bonnie Atkinson receives her commemorative medal from Burns Club president Douglas Auld. 01_B11Burnspaint13

Bonnie Atkinson, joined by Lamlash Burns Club president Douglas Auld and secretary Andrew Martin, shows off her prize winning drawing. 01_B11Burnspaint14