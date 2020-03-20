£1 million road repairs for Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Nearly £1 million is to be spent on the maintenance of the roads on Arran in the coming financial year.

At a cabinet meeting of North Ayrshire Council on Tuesday councillors approved a £928,000 for the Arran Roads Programme for 2020/21. This includes £740,00 for carriage resurfacing work, £18,000 for footway resurfacing and £170,000 for structure projects.

The biggest single amount to be spent on carriageway resurfacing is £125,000 on the C147 at Pirnmill from the south of Lenniemore to the South of Achamore entrance.

Next is the £102,000 to be spend on the A841 from Brodick Primary School to Cloy Bridge and £100,000 also in Brodick from north of Market Road to west of the Co-op. £93,000 will be spent on repairs to the stretch of String road from Bridgend to the Shiskine 30mph signs.

The footway resurfacing will take place at The Avenues and Park Terrace in Lamlash and Silverhill in Whiting Bay. The structure projects are; scour damage repairs at Catacol Bridge Burn and replacement of the road retention structure at Pirnmill.

No dates have been allocated for the start of the works which is something Arran Community Council will be pressing for. At their last meeting members heard that there was a three-year plan for road repairs on the island but said they all needed done now.

The new maintenance programme is expected to be high on their agenda when there next meeting scheduled for the end of March.

The stretch of road between Brodick Primary School and Cloy bridge will be repaired at a cost of £100,000. 01_B12road01

A particularly rutted section of the A841 from near Market Road to west of the Co-op will be repaired as part of the roads programme. 01_B12road02