Face to face doctors appointments cut back on Arran

Arran Medical Group has issued an update to their advice concerning the COVID-19 outbreak which will mean patients can expect to experience changes to the usual way of getting medical advice.

However, there have not been any cases testing positive for COVID-19 on Arran as of 8am today.

The updated advice follows national guidelines however there are also updates concerning facilities and appointments on Arran. Face to face appointments will be reduced with immediate effect and telephone and video appointments will be used more frequently where possible.

A statement released today said: ‘We are working as hard as we can on preparations to deal with possible COVID-19 infections on Arran, including at Arran War Memorial Hospital, the GP practice and at home. This involves some changes to the usual way of getting medical advice.

‘There are many people who will need access to the medical care for conditions unrelated to COVID-19, please be assured we will be doing our very best to ensure everyone who needs help continues to get the advice and care they need.

‘The response already offered on Arran to help those who are more vulnerable or isolated has been fantastic already. This is a summary of advice today, but please look out for the national updates as changes are likely soon.

Contacting the practice

‘You are able to phone the practice as usual (01770 600516) but there are some changes to how we will care for you. There will be a reduction in face to face consultations and telephone and video consultations will be used more often. Please be aware that this may be on an unfamiliar number – we may need to use mobile phones and some of our lines route through Ayr so have a 01292 prefix – consider removing call blocking on your line.

‘Everyone who needs an appointment will first be given a telephone appointment and those who need face to face appointments will have these arranged. Please bear with us in the next few days as we continue to work through these changes with already booked appointments.

What to do if you have symptoms

‘If you have a new cough or fever please follow the national advice to self isolate for seven days.

You can check your symptoms and find information on how to self isolate at www.nhsinform.scot

‘You do not need to phone the practice or NHS 24 to inform them that you are self isolating and do not need to arrange testing for COVID-19. For the moment, only the person with symptoms is advised to isolate but it appears likely that this advice will change shortly and the whole household will need to isolate.

‘As it currently stands, Health Protection Scotland are advising that testing for COVID-19 should only be carried out on patients requiring admission to hospital. This means that if you are self isolating at home then you DO NOT require to be tested for the COVID-19 virus.

Phone the practice (or NHS 24 on 111 when the practice is closed) if:

• you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home

• your condition gets worse

• your symptoms do not get better after 7 days

‘If you need to be seen this may be at home, in the practice or occasionally in your car outside the practice. You will be asked to wear a face mask and the doctor/nurse will be wearing some protective equipment.

Out of hours and Arran War Memorial Hospital

‘Please do not attend the hospital if you have symptoms – phone the practice or NHS 24 and you will be given telephone advice and it will be arranged for a GP to see you if needed.

‘Accident and Emergency will function as usual and those with injuries and urgent problems may attend as usual. In an emergency please phone 999.

‘You will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the hospital building.

‘Visiting hours have been restricted to 6.30pm to 8pm. Please consider the need to visit carefully as reducing footfall will help reduce the spread of viral infections.

‘We are planning the steps that may need to be taken as cases start to appear on Arran and will keep you informed as changes occur’.