Tots dress up for World Book Day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pupils from Brodick Nursery celebrated World Book Day with a number of literary-themed activities at their nursery and with their neighbours at Arran Library.

During the week children enjoyed some of their favourite stories which were brought to life with interactive puppet shows.

Nursery children regularly enjoy weekly Book Bug sessions at the library with Nickey Summer and to celebrate World Book Day last Wednesday the children took part in a special Book Bug session where they dressed up as their favourite book characters. These included the much loved Katie Morag, Fantastic Mr Fox, Gingerbread Man and Aliens Love Underpants.