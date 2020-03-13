Salmon company donation to Arran RNLI

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran RNLI has been given a donation by the Scottish Salmon Company.

Each year the company raises money for a local charity by serving up salmon in a bun at its stall at the Brodick Highland Games and this year the company selected the Arran RNLI, which received £550.

A spokeswoman for the RNLI said: ‘We are very grateful for the donation. The £550 raised will stay on the island, and will go towards important maintenance on our channel buoy markers.’

Simon Sloan of the Scottish Salmon Company presents members of the RNLI with a cheque. No_B11salmon01