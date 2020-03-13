Arran Banner golf – week 11, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Friday March 6, Friday Srixon Sweep. The Friday sweep attracts a loyal field every week but it is one we don’t usually publish. This one is special however as five played and it is the first competition ever won by Jamie ‘The Train’ Allan. He was so excited. 1 Jamie ‘The Train’ Allan 21, 37pts, 2 David Blair 10, 35pts. Jamie wins the sleeve of Srixon club balls and, as luck would have it, misses out on a cut to his winter handicap as the Friday sweep is a non counter.

Sunday March 8, Winter Cup round six. With a number of players in contention for the trophy, nine played in the sixth and final round of this season’s Winter Cup. Despite wet underfoot conditions, and heavy rain that blighted the final few holes, scoring was good and CSS stayed at 63. Neil ‘Sonic’ Lucas beat that by one shot to pip John Pennycott. 1 Neil Lucas 14, 62pts, 2 John Pennycott 14, 63pts, 3 Douglas Auld 20, 66pts. Jamie Macpherson returned the lowest gross score with a 71 and Neil Lucas chipped in at the 14th for the only magic two of the round.

The overall winner of the Winter Cup is Wolfi Kroner who prevails on a countback from John Pennycott. Both players returned three cards totaling level par of 189 but Wolfi’s last counting score, a net 61 in the 5th round, was enough to let him retain the trophy he also won last year. Congratulations Wolfi!

Fixture: Sunday March 15, friendly v Lamlash at Lamlash, 10.30am draw for partners.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday March 5, Yellow Medal. 1 Andy Smith 77-16=61, 2 Graeme Andrew 74-10=64 BIH over Serge El Adm. Magic twos Billy O’Connor @13th.

Sunday March 8, Glenburn Cup. 1 Derek Harrison 82-23=59, 2 Serge El Adm 76-16=61, 3 Lee Dutton 86-20=66 BIH over Ian Bremner. Best scratch Ian Bremner 75. Magic twos Andy Smith and Alan Smith @5th.

Fixtures: Sunday March 15, Winter Friendly v Whiting Bay, 10.30am start. Thursday March 19, Yellow Medal, ballot at 11am.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday March 8, Brandon Qualifier, 14 played, NC. Bob McCrae 70-8=62, Bill Donaldson 79-14=65, Brian Smith 78-12=66. Scratch Bob McCrae 70. Fixture: Sunday March 15, Winter Cup Stableford, 9am/12noon.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixtures: Saturday March 14, 18 Hole Sweep, ballots at 9am and 1pm. Monday March 16, Monday Cup, ballot at 12noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Saturday march 7, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Brian Sherwood 37pts, 2 Phil Betley 34pts, 3 Alistair MacDonald 32pts.

Fixtures: Tuesday March 17, Lochranza Hotel Cup, final round, tee off noon.