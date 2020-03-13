Announcements – March 7, 2020

Death

Mr William Derek Hall (Derek)

30 September 1944 – Wednesday 26th February 2020

Suddenly at home.

Derek was born and grew up on Arran as a son to Jenny and Willy and brother to Isabelle and Chris in Lamlash. Although he went to school on Rothesay and University in Glasgow, he returned to Arran to support his clients as a Chartered Accountant in the 1980s and 90s. He regularly visited family and friends on Arran. He was an adored husband, father, uncle, son, brother, son in law and father in law to family. In addition, he was a wonderful friend to many. His loyalty and love for many resulted in him keeping in touch with lifelong friends on Arran and developing new friends in Glasgow through his love for mountaineering.

He was a wonderful gentleman and solid figure in everyone’s lives. Derek’s passing will leave a void in the lives of many but his values, love of family, friends and Arran will remain in the hearts of us all.

Rest in peace Dad. Forever loved.

Funeral 1.30pm 19th March 2020 at Clydebank and then 20th March a private family burial

at Lamlash cemetery.