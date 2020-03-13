AdLibitum will round off a successful concert season

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Music Arran will welcome AdLibitum to Brodick Hall next weekend where the duo will perform the final concert of the 2019/2020 season.

AdLibitum is Latin for ‘at one’s pleasure’ or ‘as you desire’, and Djordje and Andrea Gajic are well known to Arran audiences, particularly Djordje, who has performed several times in the past.

This exciting violin and accordion duo have an equally exciting repertoire and they will be playing Vivaldi Four Seasons: Winter and Spring, Nicholas Olsen: Comfortable Unknown, Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos 2 and 5, Achron: Hebrew Melody Op 33, Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy, Sarasate: Romanza Andaluza Op 22, Arkhipovsky: Cinderella, Bartok Romanian Dances, Piazzolla/Gubaidulina: Le Grand Tango.

Andrea received her early music training at St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh and, aged 12, played for Yehudi Menuhin’s 60th birthday celebrations. She went on to study in Moscow, and has performed in UK, USA, Finland Germany, Russia, Lithuania and France.

Djordje began playing aged six in Serbia and graduated with a Masters in Music in Russia. He has also performed in many countries, including Andorra, Poland, Slovenia, Croatia, Holland and Norway.

Andrea and Djordje now live in Scotland, are both professors of music at the Royal Conservatoire and both teach at St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh.

The name AdLibitum is made up of A for Andrea and D for Djordje and they interpret libitum as being able to ‘perform with free rhythm and expression’.

The concert will take place on Saturday March 21 with doors opening at 7pm before the concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 at the door or from Inspirations in Brodick. Children and young people are admitted free along with an accompanying adult. The hall will be cafe style and people are welcome to bring their own bottle. Tea and coffee will be available.

It is hoped this concert will go ahead despite weather, ferries and coronavirus concerns, but in the event of cancellation, members will be informed by email, on the website at http://www.arranmusic.co.uk/ and through the Banner in print on online.