Women’s Institutes on Arran urgently need new members

The Scottish Women’s Institutes on Arran are desperately looking for new members.

The organisation, with its roots in traditional family values, needs an influx of younger blood if it is to survive on the island for much longer.

Membership has dropped to a worrying 115 and three of the smaller institutes only have a membership in the low teens. A re-branding exercise in 2015 saw the word ‘rural’ dropped from the name in a bid to broaden both its geographical and demographic appeal.

Even the annual tradition of the handicraft show, which has been held since 1926, is in danger if the Arran Federation is no longer able to function if the number of institutes drops below four.

The membership plea comes as the oldest institute on the island, Shiskine, prepares to celebrate its centenary next week.

The SWI groups on Arran currently have 115 members for the 2019-20 session which finishes in April. The distribution is between five institutes is: Shiskine 51, Lamlash 29, Corrie and Sannox 14, Kildonan 11, Kilmory 10.

At one time there were nine institutes on the island but four of them are suspended: Brodick in 2005, Pirnmill two years later, Lochranaza in 2008 and Whiting Bay in 2013.

After Brodick institute was formed in 1924 the four institutes were able to form a federation in 1925.

Secretary of the Arran Federation Nancy Bremner said: ‘As you can see from the present number of members the Arran federation is in danger of losing more institutes. If we have less than four institutes we cannot be a federation and any remaining institutes would have to come under the umbrella of one of the other seven federations in the south west area.

‘This would also put an end to the handcraft show held every year as part of the Arran Farmers Show in the high school theatre at the beginning of August,’ she added.

Scottish Women’s Institutes describes itself as Scotland’s leading member based organisation created by women in 1917, designed to bring women together, with a vision to welcome every woman in Scotland to join. They say they exist to educate, to share, to campaign, to learn, to socialise, to build a community and of course, to have fun.