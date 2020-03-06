Petition to extend free bus travel to ferries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There were growing demands this week for the proposed free bus travel for the under-19s to be extended to ferries.

One campaigner said: ‘To islanders, the boats are just the same as buses, if not even more essential.’

The independent CalMac Community Board is among the first to back the plan and is already petitioning Scottish ministers to extend the scheme for ferry travel in the interest of fairness and equality for young people.

And Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson has lodged a topical question with the Scottish Government asking: ‘In light of its decision to extend free bus travel to under-19s, what consideration it will give to allowing young island residents to travel free on ferries?’

Meanwhile, the CalMac Community Board has written to Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson MSP, and Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse.

The letter from chairman Angus Campbell states: ‘As the independent CalMac Community Board representing users of ferries across the Clyde and Hebrides Ferries Services network, we were pleased to note the very positive proposal to provide free bus travel for young people under 19.

‘We are also supportive of the intention to encourage more young people to use public transport while opening up the opportunity for young people in all areas to have equality of access regardless of their geography or financial status.

‘This also brings into focus the position for young people for whom the ferry trip is their connecting bus trip, their way of accessing services and we believe all young people of the same age should be afforded the same rights and opportunities for free travel.

‘The Islands (Scotland) Act 2018 sets out the principle of island proofing new legislation and we would contend that a process of an Islands Community Assessment would show the requirement to provide equality of opportunity.

‘We also understand that positive outcomes of these assessments would be applied retrospectively but it would be a really positive signal to our young people to incorporate the extended provision in the budget process. We would therefore urge you to do just that and make a huge statement of commitment to our young people.

‘The agenda for fairer fares for our youth is not a new one for the Community Board. As part of the Year of Young People 2018 we proposed a revision of the fares charged to minibuses taking young people to extracurricular activities between and off our islands.

‘This would remove the anomaly of such minibuses being charged significantly higher rates than an equivalent length motorhome and actively encourage educational and sports travel for island pupils. The Community Board worked hard to have this initiative accepted as good practice by CalMac, the David MacBrayne board, local authorities, elected representatives and, we believed, Transport Scotland. We demonstrated no cost to the public purse and reluctantly accepted the use of a pilot on two routes to prove the case.’

