Lamlash golfers retain winter league title

Lamlash successfully defended the AGA Winter League/Duncan Trophy for 2019.2020 with a comfortable 4-0 win over Corrie in the fifth and final round at Whiting Bay on Sunday March 1.

The club have now won the trophy five out of the past six years, only losing out to Brodick in 2018, and they went into the final round this year as leaders again.

Brodick were in the hunt and did the job against Machrie Bay, picking up the runners-up shield. Whiting Bay used home advantage to win against Corrie.

The final round at Whiting Bay had been seriously in doubt with all the rain we have been having and a huge thanks go to the greenkeeping staff for their preparation in getting the course ready. The AGA would also like to thank all the greenkeepers on Arran who have faced very challenging weather conditions this winter.

Thanks to David Brookens, Andy Martin and all at WBGC for all their help in completing the AGA Duncan Trophy and to John Simmons and his catering staff did a great job in providing superb food for the 48 golfers.

The round five results were: Whiting Bay (4) won against Corrie (0), Brodick (2.5) won against Machrie Bay (1.5), Shiskine (0) lost to Lamlash (4).

So final table is: Lamlash 9pts, Brodick 8pts, Machrie Bay 6pts, Whiting Bay 4pts, Corrie 2pts, Shiskine 1pt.

Nicol Hume picks up runners-up shield for Brodick from AGA president Brian Sherwood . NO_B10golf01

Alan Smith is delighted to win the Duncan Trophy for Lamlash. NO_B10golf02

The Lamlash Winter League team celebrate the win. 01_B10golf03

Photos: Andy Martin, captain of Whiting Bay Golf Club