Centenary success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

What a wonderful achievement for Shiskine SWI to reach its centenary.

Things must have been very different on Arran when the club was founded in 1920, just three years after the movement started in Scotland.

Over the years other villages followed suit until there were a thriving nine institutes on the island after the Second World War.

But things have been in decline for a number of years now, with Brodick the first institute to be suspended 15 years ago, followed by three others.

However, the other surviving institutes in more recent times have all been active and are sill proving a worthwhile gathering for those with similar interests and, increasingly, of a certain age.

But with membership of the five remaining institutes down to a little over 100, it is vital that new members are not just encouraged to join but to take an active role in the development of the organisation in the years ahead.

Of course there are so many other groups and activities vying for people’s attention these days but how sad it would be if the Women’s Institute tradition, which has meant so much on Arran, was to be no more.

So congratulations again to Shiskine but there may be some hard work ahead if it is to survive the next 100 years.