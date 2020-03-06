Brodick householders suffer second flooding in five years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Residents of Douglas Place in Brodick had a rude awakening on Sunday morning to discover that their houses were once again engulfed by water with heavy rain continuing to add to the rising tide.

The flooding was a repeat of the incident from January 2016 when the same row of six houses were inundated by floodwater which left some of them with five inches of water flowing through the houses and exiting out the front doors.

The cause of the floods on both occasions has been the rainwater cundy – built during the 1850s and which runs behind the row of B listed terraced properties – becoming overwhelmed by the amount of water which was originally only designed to service those properties. It is understood that an area with numerous houses north of Douglas Row has had their rainwater drains connected to the cundy which is now becoming overwhelmed.

Despite the best efforts of residents, who in 2016 raised the levels of the entrances to their backyards and who had the drains cleared of any blockages, the heavy downfall and sheer quantity of the water once again overwhelmed the culvert, flooding the nearby properties.

The vast majority of the houses in the upper block of Douglas place sustained water damage to varying degrees while two of the houses were completely submerged with dirty water covering the floors of the houses.

The outhouses which were originally coal bunkers and outside toilets are now commonly used as laundry and utility rooms and at least three of the premises are now having to make insurance claims to cover the loss of damaged equipment, carpets and other water related damage.

Douglas Place residents are now in talks with Charlie Fforde of Arran Estates who owns the land along which the cundy runs, and who also owns one of the affected houses, to seek a permanent solution to the problem which will entail upgrading the cundy to be able to accommodate significantly larger amounts of water that it is now unable to cope with.

A room in one of the properties in Douglas Place becomes inundated with water which rose up through the floor.

A pathway behind Douglas Place became a river as floodwaters flow through the rear of the terraced houses.

Water gushed up through a manhole cover and floods the area.