Book talk at library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Alex Drain will be giving a talk on his new book ‘Arran: Lochs and Lochans’ in Arran Library, Brodick, on Wednesday March 11 at 7.30pm.

This event is free but please call 302835 to book a place. Born in Girvan, Alex has been visiting Arran and exploring the island since the 1960s. Following retirement, he spends much of his time in Lamlash where he can indulge his love of hillwalking.

‘Arran: Lochs and Lochans’ is his second book about Arran, the first being ‘Arran: Lesser Known Hill Routes’. He decided to write about Arran’s lochs primarily as a contribution to Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters, but also because he felt that whilst Arran’s hills were well represented on the bookshelves, the lochs were either given no more than a passing comment or missed completely.

The book describes 28 of the island’s watery gems with routes, maps and photographs.

The library’s March exhibition will showcase the work of Carole Atkinson and runs from today (Saturday) until Friday April 3.

Carole studied art and design at Dundee and Edinburgh School of Art, specialising in glass and ceramics. She then taught leaded glass and art before moving to the island in 2007 to continue her ceramic art.

You will find her workshop at Pooch gift shop at Cladach where she creates her work which is influenced by the erosion, textures and patterns found around Arran beaches. This is echoed in her sculptural work and the unique style in which she creates.