Arran draw against Kilbirnie in midweek tussle

Arran AFC 4

Kilbirnie Utd 4

Ayrshire Sunday League

In their second of two midweek games Arran AFC travelled to Beith Astro on Tuesday night to take on Kilbirnie Utd FC in a midweek pre-split ‘home’ fixture.

The team were hoping to build on the success of their first game, from just the week before when they beat Irvine CSC 6-0.

However, Kilbirnie were not to be outdone by the Arran side and played valiantly to secure a 4-4 draw in a match that saw striker Archie McNicol notch all four goals for his team. But it was forward Johnny Sloss who was nominated man of the match for his determined work on the field.

The next fixture for Arran will be tomorrow (Sunday) when the team have a second chance to beat top of the league Kilbirnie, this time in an away league match which will take place at Garnock Campus, Glengarnock with a 2pm kick off.

Arran AFC logo. No_B10ArranAFC01