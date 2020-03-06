Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 10 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday March 11, 2000

Bus dispute

A degree of uncertainty hangs over Arran’s bus services as officials of the Transport and General Workers Union meet with Stagecoach representatives to discuss a final pay offer. A potential strike is on the cards following a long standing discontent among island Stagecoach drivers that they are not being treated equally with the company’s drivers on the mainland.

The principal cause of complaint is that Arran drivers are paid £5.15 per hour while mainland drivers are paid £5.50 per hour. There are 16 drivers on Arran and the hourly rate is just one of several reasons for discontent they say. If there are to be any strikes they will take place on Saturday and next Thursday and while there will be buses for two ferry sailings, there will be none crossing the String and it is not known what will happen with school runs.

What’s in a name

The announcement that Frank Dobson is to stand as the Lord Mayor of London may cause confusion as there is, of course, a Labour candidate with the same name. We have had a confusion over names twice here on Arran although not with the same amount of acrimony.

In recent years the council candidates have been the unrelated Evelyn Sillars and John Sillars. Who knows how many were confused into voting for one when they meant the other? More recently we have our MP called Brian Wilson and an MSP called Allan Wilson. Last week Brian had a surgery on Arran and at least one person who went to see him was surprised not to find Allan sitting behind the desk.

Bridge woes

The damaged road bridge at Largymore was completely rebuilt just six weeks ago after the pipe laying operations had left it in a weakened state. At the time we commented that it was now probably the strongest section of road in the Southend. Not any more. The new bridge was broken up this week as the water pipeline contractors came back and dug a large hole in one side of the road. It was nice while it lasted.

Cooriedoon nursing home founder Cecilia Butler and daughter Sandra, together with assistant matron Marilyn Sutton, receive an Investors in People award from Rosie Milne of Argyll and the islands Enterprise. 01_B10tweY01

Direct action, direct result. This is the section of road at Levancorrach where southend people protested last Friday morning. On Monday morning workers were using gabions to shore up the crumbling road before resurfacing work can begin. 01_B10tweY02

Representatives from sports development visited the Lamlash Community Centre to oversee the third Arran Sports Athletics competition and to select the winners for a composite Arran team to compete in the mainland semi-finals. 01_B10tweY03

Ruth and Alan Thompson of Lamlash have catalogued and repaired the 79 milestones on Arran and have now also released a book, with detailed information on each one, called The Milestones of Arran. 01_B10tweY04

Alison Bell has been doing a roaring trade since moving her silk painting studio to The Wishing Well at Lagg. Not just a studio, it is also a classroom where two students, Judith and George Baines, can be seen setting up rings and starting to paint. 01_B10tweY05