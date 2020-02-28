The seven-year hitch

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sub-heading: Church conversion has £1.25 million price tag as developer quits

By Colin Smeeton

The historic St George’s Church in Lamlash has been put up for sale at offers over £1.25 million.

The church in Kilbride Road has been undergoing redevelopment work for more than seven years. However, while the external work has been complete, the interior remains to be finished.

Now owner Barrie McCall has decided to call time on the development and has put the church on the market through solicitors and estate agents McEwan Fraser Legal.

The impressive and commanding B-listed sandstone building, constructed in an early English style is being converted into eight flats with a further six more in the extension to the rear of the building.

When complete, individual flats have a predicted range in price from a one bedroom at £155,000 to a three bedroomed flat with a terrace valued at £225,000, the property has a gross development value of £2.5 million.

Since all the external work has been completed it is believed the development could be completed for around £500,000

Darren Lee, corporate accounts and investments manager at McEwan Fraser Legal said: ‘We have been instructed to sell the church as is and you will see that it requires completing internally.

‘The owner is based in London and is finding it difficult to get up and down to Arran. He now wishes to pass the final part of the project onto someone else. We already have interest and viewings lined up, even before it goes live, which is a good sign there will be a lot of interest.

‘We have a lack of flats and properties in this price band on the island and we think all of the apartments will be very popular once completed.’

The church was erected between 1885 and 1892 by the Duke of Hamilton who had it built to replace an earlier church from 1774.

The church was first used by the Lamlash Free Church congregation

until the union of the Free and United Presbyterian Churches in 1900, when it became the United Free Church. From 1929 it formed one of the congregations of Lamlash Parish church at that year’s union with the Church of Scotland. The church was in use until 1947 and has stood empty since, its future always uncertain and for many years in an increasing state of decay.

So there was relief in September 2013 when the Arran Banner reported on owner, architect and builder, Barrie McCall’s progress in restoring the building which had laid empty since 1947.

There had been numerous attempts at giving the building a new lease of life, notably when the Arran Theatre and Trust, established in 1989, set its sights on converting the building into a theatre. This never materialised and neither did a further attempt in 1998 when plans were afoot to turn the building into a Childhood Heritage Museum.

In 2005 a team of architects and surveyors from Glasgow were given planning permission to convert the church into 14 flats but the development never materialised either.

Mr McCall bought the building in 2007 and after making amendments to the planning application first made in 2005 he was granted final approval in February 2013 to convert the church. into eight flats with a further six more in the extension to the rear of the building.

The complete redevelopment of the church and extension was to be undertaken in phases and in September 2013 it was hoped that the first phase of the development would be complete by summer 2014.

At the time, Mr McCall said: ‘We haven’t been rushing because of the market but I would hope the first phase of eight flats will be ready next summer finance permitting. ‘I am not a millionaire and I can only build as my own finances allow.’

Anyone with an interest can contact McEwan Fraser Legal on 0345 210 2121 or visit their website.

Photographs: Andrew Surridge Photography.

The 2013 photographs: Hugh Boag

The impressive St George’s Church in Lamlash which is up for sale. No_B09churchfront

The extension which will comprise six flats as viewed from the rear of the property. No_B09church02

The impressive outside facade of the church. No_B09church03

While most of the external and structural work is finished the interior is yet to be completed. No_B09church04

The exterior and the facade of the building retains its original features. No_B09church05

An aerial view of the church and its neighbours. Thomas Heywood Aerial Photography No_B09church06

An aeriel view showing the extensive work which has been completed on the church roof. Thomas Heywood Aerial Photography. 01_B09church07

Barrie McCall pictured in 2013 with the church still in a state of decay. 01_B09church08

Barrie McCall and his foreman inspect the work needing done in 2013. 01_B09church09

The view from the roof scaffolding in 2013. 01_B09church10