Pupils raise cash to aid Australian wildlife

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pupils from Whiting Bay primary school held a fundraising event in aid of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to assist with the rescue and care of animals that have been affected by the bush fires in Australia.

Organised by the house captains, the event raised £215.50 for the charity and involved a dressing up day, naturally as wild animals, a disco and a fun obstacle course challenge.

In addition to this, the sale of snacks at the disco, some decorated by the six house captains themselves, helped to further boost their fundraising. The house captains very wisely put a Co-op gift voucher, which they had earned from a Christmas competition, to good use and purchased items to sell at the tuck shop which proved very popular with the children.

The initiative was instigated by the children themselves who, having seen the devastating wild fires in Australia, wanted to help the animals in some way.

The Australian bush fires, which saw over 2,700 homes being destroyed, also destroyed over 12 million hectares of wild animal habitat and around 1.25 billion animals are estimated to have perished.

Those that have survived still face an uncertain future as their habitats and food sources have been affected. WWF Australia have been fundraising and donations are being deployed to help care for injured wildlife and to restore the forest homes of koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, kookaburras, cockatoos and honeyeaters among many others.

The money raised by the 62 Arran pupils will provide urgent medical care for animals, help provide food and water for those starving in the forests and help to get supplies and medical skills where it is needed most.

The whole school dressed up for the fundraising effort for Australian wildlife. 01_B09WWF01

The six house captains who organised the fundraiser in aid of WWF. 01_B09WWF02

The tuck shop, manned by the house captains, stocked snacks bought with a voucher and all of the proceeds will be donated to the cause. 01_B09WWF03

DJ Allan Little played all of the children’s favorites and had them dancing for much of the afternoon. 01_B09WWF04

A group of young boys show off their dance moves at the disco. 01_B09WWF05

A long line forms at the tuck shop while a group of friends get together and dance in a circle. 01_B09WWF06