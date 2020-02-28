Land Commission visits Arran to hear your views

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scottish Land Commission is holding an informal public meeting on Arran next week to give residents the opportunity to find out more about land reform and the benefits it can bring to the community.

The commission also wants to hear from the public what they think the land reform priorities should be for the next three years to help shape its new strategic plan.

The event is being held in Brodick Hall on Wednesday March 4 at 7pm.

Commission chairman Andrew Thin, said: ‘Land is at the heart of Scotland’s identity, economy and communities – so it matters that it is owned and used in a fair and productive way. There are many benefits land reform can bring to you and your community including transforming vacant and derelict land, community ownership, community engagement in decisions relating to land and unlocking opportunities through modernising land ownership.

‘We want to hear from you about your needs and aspirations for land reform to help shape our priorities over the next three years. As an organisation, we are here to provide fresh thinking and we welcome your discussion and feedback. I would encourage everyone to attend and make the most of the opportunity to discuss how we can make more of Scotland’s land for Scotland’s people.

‘This is one of a number of public meetings taking place across Scotland throughout the year from Inverness to Stirling and beyond and we hope to meet as many people as possible.’

The event is free and tea and coffee will be provided. For more information visit www.landcommission.gov.scot or call 01463 423 300 or email info@landcommission.gov.scot