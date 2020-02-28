Crosshouse Children’s Fund 1st birthday

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Crosshouse Children’s Fund is getting ready to mark its first full year of fundraising to support young hospital patients of Ayrshire and Arran, and their families.

The fund, which was established by Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity in May 2019, will celebrate its first anniversary with a Birthday Ball on Friday April 24 at the Brig O’ Doon Hotel in Ayr.

Sponsored by Ayrshire Magazine, the glittering event aims to fundraise for Crosshouse Children’s Fund, as well as recognising and celebrating the achievements of a successful first year.

Since May last year, Crosshouse Children’s Fund has welcomed on board official charity partnerships with Kilmarnock Football Club and Brownings the Bakers – and has already made its mark on key patient support services in the local area.

Amy Aitken, regional fundraising manager at Crosshouse Children’s fund, said: ‘Our first year supporting young patients and their families in Ayrshire and Arran has been fantastic and we look forward to many more years of successful fundraising to come.

‘We appreciate all the support we have received, and have been humbled by the efforts of fundraisers who have donned their running gear, cycled miles, tackled obstacle courses and held various events in our name.’

Staff from Crosshouse Children’s Ward alongside regional fundraising officer Karen Kelly, wearing aCrosshouse Children’s Fund sweatshirt.