Arran stutter before hitting Irvine for six

Arran AFC 2

Charlie’s Bar 3

Division 1

Ayrshire Amateur Sunday League

Arran finally got across to the mainland to play after the winter storms and faced a league match against Charlie’s Bar at Kilwinning Sports Club on Sunday.

However, it was to turn out a disappointing afternoon. The Ardrossan side scored first and things were looking up when Joel Small smashed in the equaliser.

But Charlie’s Bar went ahead again and they were three up before Nick Emsley got one back making it a tight finish.

It was a much closer match than previous games but Charlie’s Bar held on for the win and unfortunately Arran left with no points to add to their league tally.

Irvine CSC 0

Arran AFC 6

Division 1

Ayrshire Amateur Sunday League

In their first of two scheduled Tuesday evening games, Arran AFC fared much better against Irvine CSC when they played at Beith Astro in sleet and snowy conditions.

Arran were on the front foot from the start with Johnny Sloss and Ryan Armstrong both scoring braces, while Nick Emsley and Joel Small added their contributions to the score card, bringing the total tally to six.

Frustration might of got the better of Irvine CSC who by the end of the game only had seven players remaining on the field after four of them were sent off shortly after Arran secured four goals to none in reply.

The next fixture for Arran will be league game tomorrow (Sunday) against Kilwinning AFC. This will take place at Kilwinning Sports Club with a 1pm kick off.

The second Tuesday evening game will their second midweek pre-split fixture against Kilbirnie United with a 7.30pm kick off at Beith Astro. Supporters are very welcome.

Photographs: Tam Borland

Joel Small spectacularly fires in Arran’s first goal against Charlie’s Bar on Sunday.NO_B09football01

Joel Small celebrates his fine goal. 01_B09football02

Nick Emsley jumps highest to score Arran’s second goal on Sunday. 01_B09football03

Charlie’s Bar open the scoring despite the best efforts of Dave Heenan. NO_B09football04

Goal scorer Ryan Armstrong congratulates Johnny Sloss on his second goal against Irvine CSC. No_B09football05

Joel Small winds the ball around the Irvine keeper to score a fifth goal for Arran on Tuesday night. No_B09football6