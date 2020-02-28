Arran is prepared for virus

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Medical Group are prepared for any potential Coronavirus cases on the island, bosses confirmed this week.

Residents on the island travel widely and with an increase in cases in northern Italy and the hotel incident in Tenerife the virus is getting ever closer to home. Arran also attracts visitors from near and far.

The health and social care team have all the supplies they need and staff have been trained in dealing with any situation surrounding the virus. So far there have been no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Scotland.

However, if you have a cough, or fever, or shortness of breath and have been to China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last two weeks the advice is to self isolate, to stay indoors and to contact the GP surgery on 01770 600516 or NHS 24 by calling 111.

If you have been to Wuhan or Hubei Province in China in the last 14 days then the advice is also to stay indoors and to contact the helpline on 0800 028 2816 whether you have symptoms or not.

Further information can be found by calling the Arran Medical Group and on the HPS website at https://www.hps.scot.nhs.uk