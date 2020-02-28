Arran Banner Leader week 09 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Coronavirus care

At the moment you cannot read a newspaper, or visit the internet, without seeing a mention of Coronavirus which is appearing to take a foothold in more and more countries with every passing day.

Thankfully, on Arran it is not something that the Banner has had cause to mention, other than the sage and sensible advice from the Arran Medical Group we have covered this week.

Unfortunately instances of the virus are becoming all the more frequent, and nearer, and now there have even been cases, and deaths, in places that many of us frequent on our holidays.

With travel for work and pleasure making the entire globe a much smaller and accessible place it has also become increasingly easy for viruses and pathogens to spread. So the best advice for both your own health and the health of others is to be aware of the dangers and to take simple precautions.

Wash your hands regularly, maintain social distancing – especially if someone coughs or sneezes – avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and most importantly, if you have fever, cough and breathing difficulties, to seek medical advice early. Be aware while travelling and practise good hygiene, particularity in public spaces.

It is also important to understand that most people who become infected experience only mild illness and recover and that it is the young, elderly and those with existing conditions that may be worst affected.

Most of all protect yourself, and others, and stay safe.