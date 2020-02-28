Arran Banner Golf – week 09 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday February 23, Yellow Tees Stableford. A total of six played and were glad to reach the warmth and safety of the clubhouse just as the snow flurries started again. Despite the cold wind and treacherous underfoot conditions Stan Rainey managed a run of four threes in the front nine to set up a winning score of 37 Stableford points. 1 Stan Rainey 11,37pts, 2 David Brookens 12,34, 3 Neil Lucas 14, 31.

Fixtures: Sunday March 1, AGA Winter League at Whiting Bay. Whiting Bay Golf Club plays Corrie, 10am shotgun start. Course closed for casual play until 2pm.

Lamlash Golf Club

Sunday February 23, back nine twice. 1 Derek Harrison 84-23=61, 2 Dougie Macfarlane 66-2=64. Best scratch Dougie Macfarlane 66. Magic twos Dougie Macfarlane and Serg El Adm both @16th.

Fixtures: Sunday March 1,Winter League (team game) Lamlash v Shiskine at Whiting Bay, 10am, shotgun start. Thursday March 5, Yellow Medal, ballot at 11am.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixtures: Saturday February 29, 18 Hole Sweep, ballot at 1pm. Monday March 2, Monday Cup, ballot at 12noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Fixtures: Tuesday March 3, Winter Cup, tee off 12noon. Saturday March 7, Lochranza Hotel Cup at 12noon.

Arran Golfers Association

Fixture: Sunday March 1, Winter League/Duncan Trophy round five (final round) at Whiting Bay. Lamlash, Machrie Bay and Brodick all still in contention to win this popular and friendly competition. 10am shotgun start for every game.

Could all golfers arrive in plenty of time please, go to allocated tees and wait till 10am and a clear fairway ahead. Whiting Bay v Corrie, Brodick v Machrie Bay, Shiskine v Lamlash.