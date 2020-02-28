Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 09 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday March 4, 2000

Road blockade

The people of Arran have had enough. They have tried everything. Polite letters to North Ayrshire Council have got nowhere, meetings with roads chiefs have achieved nothing and pleading with the politicians has had no effect. Only one thing was left, civil disobedience.

Yesterday morning people at the southend took the law into their own hands and, after a week of secretive meetings organising a blockade, they closed the road. Blocking the road were lorries, tractors and a number of protesters who set up roadblocks at both ends of the slip near Levencorrach. After nearly two hours the protesters started to disperse after the police politely requested them to leave, the point having been very well made.

Latecomers beware

Latecomers at the ferry will soon find they cannot get on board. A new EU directive means that the gangway will have to be lifted five minutes before the vessel leaves the pier. The rule applies to all passages of under 20 miles. Willie Kindness of CalMac said: ‘We are sorry if the new regulations inconvenience latecomers but we are obliged to comply with European law.’ It will make a difference from the common sight of people straggling up the pier as the gangway is good naturedly lowered for them a minute after departure time.

Wind turbine

There is a planning application for a wind turbine at Kilmory. The applicants, Mr and Mrs Earle of Leacamhor will use it to generate electricity at the property they are renovating. A previous idea for a wind turbine was proposed at Kilmory school for cheaper electricity. It was later dropped after it was discovered that their bills had been wrong and electricity was not nearly as expensive as they had thought.

It’s cheers time for husband and wife team Richard and Elizabeth Roberts who raised their glasses to their first brew of Arran Ale at the new Cladach brewery. 01_B09tweY01

All but four years of Maureen Farquharson’s teaching career was at Arran High School and when she retired from her post as principal teacher of art a couple of weeks ago she was the second longest serving member of staff. 01_B09tweY02

All of the trophy winners of the Arran Drama Festival with adjudicator Margaret Tomlinson who provided expert advice and knowledgeable feedback for the performers in all 10 plays. 01_B09tweY03

Major trophy winners of the season pictured at finals night of the Arran Pool League at the Breadalbane Hotel. They are: doubles winner Dougie Macfarlane, Kinloch league champions captain Malcolm MacAleavy, Lagg second division champions captain Eddie Picken, doubles winner Arthur Duncan and singles champion Euan Latona. 01_B09tweY04

More than 100 people in total took part in a blockade at the southend to protest against the state of the roads on Arran and the lack of action from the council, politicians and road chiefs. 01_B09tweY05