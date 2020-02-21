Provost launches recognition awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Provost Ian Clarkson has launched the North Ayrshire Council Provost Recognition Awards 2020 and is urging residents on Arran to vote for deserving candidates.

The awards are a variation on the Provost’s Civic Pride Awards, which have been running for the last nine years to recognise and celebrate people and groups at the very heart of communities.

Provost Clarkson said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to be launching the recognition swards. With a brand new format, the awards and ceremonies will take place in May 2020 in each of the six North Ayrshire localities – Arran, North Coast and Cumbrae, Garnock Valley, Irvine, Kilwinning and Three Towns.

‘Our new approach will see the award events aligned with our locality partnerships which will see more local people being rewarded for the excellent work they carry out.’

Nominations will be open until Friday March 20 and the award category groups are: community group of the year, citizen of the year, young citizen of the year and the special achievement award.

Once the nominations are in, the locality partnerships will be involved in the shortleeting process and it is hoped that there is a large amount of involvement to celebrate the people or groups who make a difference to the local community.

To nominate someone who is a local shining light, community hero, outstanding young citizen or special achievement star, vote online now at:

www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/your-community/provosts-recognition-awards.aspx

Provost Ian Clarkson at the launch of the new recognition awards. No_B08Provost01